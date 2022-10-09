Products
Home
→
Product
→
Custom GA by Growthfyi
Ranked #4 for today
Custom GA by Growthfyi
Make Google Analytics GDPR compliant & bypass ad-blockers
Visit
Upvote 15
10% OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Google Analytics by default isn't GDPR-compliant and easily gets blocked by Ad-Blockers, I built a tool to solve this exact issue by serving Google Analytics via your domain by making necessary changes.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Data & Analytics
by
Custom GA by Growthfyi
About this launch
Custom GA by Growthfyi
Make Google Analytics GDPR Compliant & Bypass Ad-Blockers
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Custom GA by Growthfyi by
Custom GA by Growthfyi
was hunted by
Ankit Ghosh
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Ankit Ghosh
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
Custom GA by Growthfyi
is not rated yet. This is Custom GA by Growthfyi's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
14
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#4
Report