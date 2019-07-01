curlx
Hey PH 👋 I've always enjoyed the features GUI http clients (eg - Postman) offered like history, collections, ability to share requests etc. But I personally prefer using standard cURL for speed and ease of use. curlx brings the best of both worlds. Under the hood, its just a curl command, so if you are already know how to use curl, then there is nothing new to learn 🤓 curlx also provides a rich response - prettified along with response headers 💅 It's truly private. Every call is executed and logged locally in your machine. It's open source so feel free to check it out, report bugs, add features etc. Would love to hear your feedback!
