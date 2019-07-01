Log InSign up
If cURL and Postman had a baby 👶

curlx is a simple command line HTTP client that keeps track of request history, helps you organize your requests, run and test frequent calls faster and more. Use it just the way you would use curl.
Shiv
Shiv
Maker
Hey PH 👋 I've always enjoyed the features GUI http clients (eg - Postman) offered like history, collections, ability to share requests etc. But I personally prefer using standard cURL for speed and ease of use. curlx brings the best of both worlds. Under the hood, its just a curl command, so if you are already know how to use curl, then there is nothing new to learn 🤓 curlx also provides a rich response - prettified along with response headers 💅 It's truly private. Every call is executed and logged locally in your machine. It's open source so feel free to check it out, report bugs, add features etc. Would love to hear your feedback!
