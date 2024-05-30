Sign in
Simplify client and project management for your team

Once you win a client, delivering a great experience is crucial for generating repeat business, referrals and a strong reputation. Cuppa streamlines team collaboration, managing clients and projects in one organized space, keeping your team synced and focused.
Productivity
Task Management
Customer Success
Fireberry
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Notion
38,943 upvotes
I mean, from managing our engineering sprints to keeping detailed documentation of Cuppa. It's become a vital tool in our workflow to keep our product feedback loop running.
Figma
Figma
16,139 upvotes
All our designs are collaboratively done in Figma. From initial designs to our first demos to win clients. We couldn't have done it without you!
Canva
Canva
12,266 upvotes
A big thank you to Canva for making it beyond easy to create pitch decks for new clients and for sharing our concept when we first started. We still use Canva heavily for demos and more.
About this launch
Simplify Client and Project Management for your team
Ben Lang
James Bunker
Antony
Featured on June 4th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Cuppa's first launch.
