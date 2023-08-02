Products
CSS Selectors/Combinators Classifier
CSS Selectors/Combinators Classifier
Organize and highlight CSS selectors and combinators by type
From a typed code, the tool groups CSS selectors, combinators, and attributes by classification, enabling visual identification of each type.
Launched in
Education
Developer Tools
Development
CSS Selectors/Combinators Classifier
About this launch
CSS Selectors/Combinators Classifier
Organize and highlight CSS selectors and combinators by type
CSS Selectors/Combinators Classifier by
CSS Selectors/Combinators Classifier
was hunted by
Arbaoui Mehdi
in
Education
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Arbaoui Mehdi
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
CSS Selectors/Combinators Classifier
is not rated yet. This is CSS Selectors/Combinators Classifier's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
