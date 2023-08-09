Products
Home
→
Product
→
CoursePilot
CoursePilot
A Coding Bootcamp Review Platform and Community
By giving reviewers the power of anonymity, CoursePilot is able to offer a more realistic picture of what a course is like so prospective students can make a more informed decision.
Launched in
Online Learning
Career
Community
by
CoursePilot
About this launch
CoursePilot by
CoursePilot
was hunted by
Kaycee Gu
in
Online Learning
,
Career
,
Community
. Made by
Kaycee Gu
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
CoursePilot
is not rated yet. This is CoursePilot's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
