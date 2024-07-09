Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Cosmil
Cosmil

Cosmil

A beautiful Finder alternative for Mac

Payment Required
The Finder alternative from the future. An all new file explorer with a beautiful customizable appearance, new features, and a flexible, intuitive interface.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Storage
 by
Cosmil
Polymer hiring
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Rust
Tauri
Zed
About this launch
Cosmil
CosmilThe Finder alternative from the future.
0
reviews
31
followers
Cosmil by
Cosmil
was hunted by
Justin
in Mac, Productivity, Storage. Made by
Justin
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
Cosmil
is not rated yet. This is Cosmil's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-