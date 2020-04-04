Coronavirus Statistics
Real time coronavirus tracker with live news
Hello everyone, I'm the creator of Coronastats I created this Web Application to provide Live Statistics & International News Updates about the Coronavirus to everyone. I wanted to make sure that reliable information about the Coronavirus was publicly available for anyone to see. I've collected all the data, and processed it to aggregate all the necessary information into a simple yet sleek package. I've charted a map and pointed out all the Affected Regions with a Bubble Marker which shows the scale of the situation in that country as-well as provides general statistics when you click on it. I've used Charts to visualize the data to make it so that It's easier to understand the scale of these numbers. The data is arranged by Country. It can be sorted in many different modes. You can "drill-down" into a Country and view detailed statistics and visualization by Pressing the Chart button. I've also added State-wise & City-wise data for some countries including: 1.) USA 2.) United Kingdom 3.) Canada 4.) Italy 5.) Germany 6.) Australia 7.) China 8.) India 9.) Pakistan 10.) Spain I've added a Live News section that shows you the latest news articles published about the Coronavirus from all over the globe. I've worked hard to improve the performance of the web-app on all devices. I'm currently working full-time on this project. I'm constantly updating, optimizing and adding new features to the application to improve the User experience. Recently, I re-built the entire Website using React JS to tackle many issues the users were having. I'd love to hear your feedback and suggestions as I want to improve my website in any way I can & I would greatly appreciate It if you can spread the word about my project to your Friends, Family or Co-workers. Stay safe & Take care of yourselves!
