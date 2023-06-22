Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Core
Core

Core

AI-Powered Successor to Slack/MSTeams/Zoom

Free
Embed
Core: The lightning-fast, voice-first solution designed for small teams. Maximize deep-work productivity, conquer FOMO, and harness streamlined power. Gain improved visibility and control right out of the box.
Launched in
Productivity
Messaging
Remote Work
 by
Core
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
Core
CoreAI-Powered Successor to Slack/MSTeams/Zoom
0
reviews
15
followers
Core by
Core
was hunted by
Szymon Gracki
in Productivity, Messaging, Remote Work. Made by
Szymon Gracki
. Featured on July 3rd, 2023.
Core
is not rated yet. This is Core's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-