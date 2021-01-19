Introducing the end of writer’s block.
With CopyAI’s automated creativity tools,
you can generate marketing copy in seconds.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jess Eddy
HunterDigital product designer + maker
I've been writing a lot and came across @PaulYacoubian's Twitter account. I haven't used copy.ai in-depth, yet and wonder how it compares to my current writing tools: Grammarly and Hemingway. I think it's an interesting tool for copy and look forward to hearing what others think!
Share