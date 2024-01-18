Products
This is the latest launch from Copilot
See Copilot’s 2 previous launches →
Copilot Contracts App
Copilot Contracts App
Prepare, sign, send, and manage eSignature contracts
Copilot is the modern all-in-one client portal for service businesses. With our new Contracts App you can create reusable contract templates, assign them to clients, and track submissions and requests in a consolidated view.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
SaaS
by
Copilot
About this launch
Copilot
Modernize your business with a streamlined client portal
6
reviews
1.2K
followers
Copilot Contracts App by
Copilot
was hunted by
Marlon Misra
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Marlon Misra
,
Neil Raina
,
Adam Seitzman
and
Potluck Mittal
. Featured on January 19th, 2024.
Copilot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on January 19th, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
