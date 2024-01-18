Products
This is the latest launch from Copilot
See Copilot’s 2 previous launches
Copilot Contracts App

Prepare, sign, send, and manage eSignature contracts

Copilot is the modern all-in-one client portal for service businesses. With our new Contracts App you can create reusable contract templates, assign them to clients, and track submissions and requests in a consolidated view.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
SaaS
Copilot
About this launch
CopilotModernize your business with a streamlined client portal
Marlon Misra
in Productivity, Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Marlon Misra
,
Neil Raina
,
Adam Seitzman
and
Potluck Mittal
Featured on January 19th, 2024.
Copilot
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on January 19th, 2023.
