Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rhys Morgan
Maker
Hello, PH!🙋♂️ I would like to share Consultily with you. An affordable, flexible and efficient way to hire on-demand marketing consultants for your business. Consultily aims to support and work with both start-up and developing businesses with finding and executing new methods of marketing to help secure additional customers, revenue or interest for their business. Why should you try Consultily - Get your own personal marketing consultant for your business/project. - Save over $2,500 PM in comparison to hiring an in-house consultant. - No questions asked 14-day money-back guarantee. - No contracts - cancel whenever you want. (We won't get too upset 😆) - It's really unlimited - ask for as much advice as you need. - Monthly marketing calls included in all of our packages. I hope some of you will find this service useful. I appreciate any feedback, whether it's good or bad. Also, if you have any questions - please feel free to put me on the spot 🎯
UpvoteShare