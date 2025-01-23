Subscribe
Concierge AI

Talk to your apps with natural language.
Concierge lets you connect to your SaaS apps (e.g. Gmail, Slack, Notion, etc) with just a few clicks. Select any of the latest and greatest models, including GPT, Claude, Grok, and yes, Deepseek. Then simply ask whatever you want.
Free
ProductivitySaaSArtificial Intelligence

Concierge AI by
Concierge AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Rohan Agrawal
,
Chris Setian
and
Ayush Jain
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Concierge AI
