Concierge AI
Concierge AI
Talk to your apps with natural language.
Upvote 111
Concierge lets you connect to your SaaS apps (e.g. Gmail, Slack, Notion, etc) with just a few clicks. Select any of the latest and greatest models, including GPT, Claude, Grok, and yes, Deepseek. Then simply ask whatever you want.
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Concierge AI by
Concierge AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Rohan Agrawal
,
Chris Setian
and
Ayush Jain
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Concierge AI
is not rated yet. This is Concierge AI's first launch.