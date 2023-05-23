Products
Home
→
Product
→
Compressify.io
Compressify.io
Smaller files, powerful designs! Effortless impact.
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Optimize image/PDF compression in Figma & WordPress. Reduce file sizes without quality loss. Perfect for designers and developers seeking faster load times. Also, try our online tool and desktop app for convenient compression.
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
by
Compressify
About this launch
Compressify
Smaller files, powerful designs! Effortless impact.
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Compressify.io by
Compressify
was hunted by
Talha Zahid
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Talha Zahid
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Compressify
is not rated yet. This is Compressify's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#48
Week rank
#93
