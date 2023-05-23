Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Compressify.io
Compressify.io

Compressify.io

Smaller files, powerful designs! Effortless impact.

Free Options
Embed
Optimize image/PDF compression in Figma & WordPress. Reduce file sizes without quality loss. Perfect for designers and developers seeking faster load times. Also, try our online tool and desktop app for convenient compression.
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
 by
Compressify
DevAssistant.AI
DevAssistant.AI
GPT-4 with command line and VS Code
About this launch
0
reviews
8
followers
Compressify.io by
was hunted by
Talha Zahid
in Design Tools, Developer Tools. Made by
Talha Zahid
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Compressify's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#48
Week rank
#93