Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Composer
See Composer’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Composer - Your AI Copilot for Trading
Composer - Your AI Copilot for Trading
Build, backtest and execute trading algorithms with AI
Visit
Upvote 92
2 weeks extra free trial
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Meet Composer. Build trading algorithms with AI, customize with our no-code drag-and-drop editor, backtest the whole strategy, then execute—all in one platform. No coding skills required.
Launched in
Fintech
Investing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Composer
Heep Boards
Ad
Connect talent with opportunities inside your network
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Composer
Build, backtest and execute trading algorithms with AI
12
reviews
231
followers
Follow for updates
Composer - Your AI Copilot for Trading by
Composer
was hunted by
Ananda Aisola
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ananda Aisola
,
Mikael Staer Nathan
,
Benjamin Rollert
,
Donovan Doyle
,
Michelle Lim
and
Mihir Parekh
. Featured on June 12th, 2023.
Composer
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on November 15th, 2021.
Upvotes
92
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report