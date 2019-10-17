Log InSign up
Composer

Brings Hedera Hashgraph to your browser

The Composer frees up your creative power to build without the need for developing payment nodes or java environments. You can get started right away from your web browser.
Hashing Systems Launches Composer Chrome Extension for Hedera HashgraphDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Today, Hashing Systems launched its Composer Chrome extension, an extension for accessing Hedera enabled distributed applications (dapps) in client browser, ...
Discussion
michael marti
What's new in Hedera Hashgraph?
Composer is an extension that provides support for developers so they can focus on more on building and less on integration. This tool produces payment servers, notifications, retries, onboarding, verification, and (coming soon!) platform analytics. Most importantly it allows you to sign smart contract transactions without needing fancy nodes or other servers. In fact you can get started today by using github pages!
