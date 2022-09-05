Products
CommentGuard
Ranked #15 for today
CommentGuard
Comment moderation tool for Facebook and Instagram
CommentGuard removes toxic comments, profanity and spam better than any other tool, person or the platforms themselves.
Launched in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Social media marketing
by
CommentGuard
About this launch
CommentGuard
The #1 comment moderation tool for Facebook and Instagram
CommentGuard by
CommentGuard
was hunted by
Paco Vermeulen
in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Mike Paniotov
and
Paco Vermeulen
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
CommentGuard
is not rated yet. This is CommentGuard's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#26
