Code Llama

A state-of-the-art large language model for coding

Code Llama is a state-of-the-art LLM capable of generating code, and natural language about code, from both code and natural language prompts.
Developer Tools
Code Llama
was hunted by
Clara
in Developer Tools. Featured on August 25th, 2023.
Code Llama
is not rated yet. This is Code Llama's first launch.
