Home
→
Product
→
Code Llama
Code Llama
A state-of-the-art large language model for coding
Code Llama is a state-of-the-art LLM capable of generating code, and natural language about code, from both code and natural language prompts.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Code Llama
About this launch
Code Llama
A state-of-the-art large language model for coding
Code Llama by
Code Llama
was hunted by
Clara
in
Developer Tools
. Featured on August 25th, 2023.
Code Llama
Code Llama is not rated yet. This is Code Llama's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#233
