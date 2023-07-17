Products
This is the latest launch from Meta
See Meta's 3 previous launches
CM3leon

CM3leon

Efficient generative AI model for text and images from Meta

CM3leon (pronounced like "chameleon") is the first multimodal model trained with a recipe adapted from text-only language models. It undergoes a unique two-stage training process for superior performance.
Art
Artificial Intelligence
Meta
About this launch
Meta
MetaBuilding the next evolution of digital connection.
CM3leon by
Meta
Chris Messina
Featured on July 18th, 2023.
Meta
is rated 3.5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on October 29th, 2021.
