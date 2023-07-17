Products
This is the latest launch from Meta
See Meta’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
CM3leon
CM3leon
Efficient generative AI model for text and images from Meta
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
CM3leon (pronounced like "chameleon") is the first multimodal model trained with a recipe adapted from text-only language models. It undergoes a unique two-stage training process for superior performance.
Launched in
Art
Artificial Intelligence
by
Meta
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Meta
Building the next evolution of digital connection.
2
reviews
332
followers
Follow for updates
CM3leon by
Meta
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Art
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
Meta
is rated
3.5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on October 29th, 2021.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
