Close My Tabs
Close tabs with a single click based on accessed time!
3 Reviews
Peter Thaleikis
Super simple & based on a time limit! Nice :)
@spekulatius1984 Thank you man!
No problem! Good luck with launching this. Got more plans for the extension @steve15645462 or does it stay like this?
@spekulatius1984 Hi, yeah, I am thinking of adding auto close older tabs based on a setting, saving frequently used tabs. But will wait for user feedback!
Yeah, tabs are topic for itself. Is a Firefox version planned @steve15645462 ?
@spekulatius1984 Yes, I have submitted to Firefox store still waiting for a response!
This is awesome tool. However, I mainly need something to launch from and see all my open tabs in this horizontal view. Can I just jump to tabs, instead of just "closing" them?
@sean_hynes yes, it already supports that, you can navigate by clicking the title!
I already love it. I use mouse scroll to switch between tabs, so the ones that I scroll through will be last active one. So one feature I would love is instead of closing by last active time, close the tabs by combination of last active time and minimum threshold of seconds/minutes it was active.
@aswin_kumar that makes sense, I will have that in my backlog!
This is awesome tool. I am going to use this to manage my chrome active tabs.
@vishnu_perumal Thank you!