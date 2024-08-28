Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Cleft Notes
Ranked #19 for today
Cleft Notes
Turn Voice Memos Into Organized Notes
Visit
Upvote 22
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Just say whatever’s on your mind. Cleft will take your voice, and turn it into beautiful organized notes. Share and export at the click of a button to all your favorite apps.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
by
Cleft Notes
About this launch
Cleft Notes
Turn Voice Memos Into Organized Notes
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Cleft Notes by
Cleft Notes
was hunted by
David Mann
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Justin Mitchell
. Featured on August 29th, 2024.
Cleft Notes
is not rated yet. This is Cleft Notes's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
5
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#100
Report