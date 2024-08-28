  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Cleft Notes
    Ranked #19 for today

    Cleft Notes

    Turn Voice Memos Into Organized Notes

    Free Options
    Just say whatever’s on your mind. Cleft will take your voice, and turn it into beautiful organized notes. Share and export at the click of a button to all your favorite apps.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Notes
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Cleft Notes
    About this launch
    Cleft NotesTurn Voice Memos Into Organized Notes
    0
    reviews
    17
    followers
    Cleft Notes by
    Cleft Notes
    was hunted by
    David Mann
    in Productivity, Notes, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Justin Mitchell
    . Featured on August 29th, 2024.
    Cleft Notes
    is not rated yet. This is Cleft Notes's first launch.
    Upvotes
    22
    Vote chart
    Comments
    5
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    #19
    Week rank
    #100