  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Clearvue app
Clearvue app

Easy functional testing for your iPhone

Free
Embed
The iPhone diagnostics app is designed to give you a quick and easy way to check the health of your iPhone. With comprehensive tests for your touchscreen, LCD screen, camera, microphone, and more!
Launched in
iOS
Hardware
Apple
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
5
followers
Clearvue app by
was hunted by
Terence Tam
in iOS, Hardware, Apple. Made by
Terence Tam
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Clearvue app's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-