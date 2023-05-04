Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Clearvue app
Clearvue app
Easy functional testing for your iPhone
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The iPhone diagnostics app is designed to give you a quick and easy way to check the health of your iPhone. With comprehensive tests for your touchscreen, LCD screen, camera, microphone, and more!
Launched in
iOS
Hardware
Apple
by
Clearvue app
Drata
Ad
Simplify and automate SOC 2 compliance
About this launch
Clearvue app
Easy functional testing for your iPhone
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Clearvue app by
Clearvue app
was hunted by
Terence Tam
in
iOS
,
Hardware
,
Apple
. Made by
Terence Tam
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
Clearvue app
is not rated yet. This is Clearvue app's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report