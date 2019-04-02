Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → CITY

CITY

A card game for raging architects

get it
#4 Product of the DayToday
CITY is a fast-paced card game where you compete to be first to build a new city. The closer you are to achieving urban success, the more your opponents will try and stop you! It's a good thing you aren't without weapons of your own!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Josh Sanabria
Josh Sanabria
Makers
Josh Sanabria
Josh Sanabria
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Josh Sanabria
Josh SanabriaMaker@jpsanabria · CEO at GoArchitect
Hey everyone! I'm the game creator and artist. If you have any thoughts, comments, or questions, let me know!
Upvote ·