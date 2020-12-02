discussion
Corentin
MakerEngineering student, IT major
Hello hunters and makers, 👋, so glad to be here today! I am Corentin, founder of Cinexplore and I am very excited to share with you the project I worked on during the second lockdown in France. As streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Video or HBO are constantly expanding their catalog, there are more and more movies and TV shows to watch. This leads to a common issue: it becomes more and more difficult to find a relevant movie or a TV show among thousands, know on which platform it is streamed and when next episodes will be released. 🚀 Cinexplore was built to fill that need. Cinexplore is a simple and friendly tool that helps you to discover and track movies, TV shows as well as actors that match your tastes. The app gives you tons of options to discover movies and TV shows through a customizable feed (choose what you want to show on your home screen and prioritize your favorite types of content among dozens) and an advanced explore screen that let you define filters that match your preferences. Cineplore has a lot of features, here is a list of the main ones: ✅ Customize the interface according to your preferences ✅ Discover content through more than 25 categories (Now playing, Trending, Upcoming, Top Rated, On TV and more) ✅ Explore by filters and save your favorite requests ✅ Know where your favorite movies and TV shows are streamed ✅ Filter TV shows by network (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, HBO, AMC, etc.) ✅ Search movies, TV shows and persons (crew & cast) ✅ Get personal recommendations based on your taste ✅ Keep track your watched episodes and movies ✅ Get a personal calendar with upcoming releases ✅ Receive reminders when your favorite episodes and movies are released ✅ Synchronize your account with Trakt to get your data on all your devices ✅ Access to a lot of details related to movies, TV shows, actors and way more (reviews, credits, production companies, similar items, trailers and way more) ✅ Get external links (actor social networks, IMDb, Spotify to find soundtracks, etc.) ✅ Choose your preferred theme between dark and light themes (by the way, you can test it on the app website, you just need to toggle the theme on https://fidloo.com/cinexplore/ , and the theme will also be applied on app screenshots) ✅ Navigate through an app that follows Material Design guidelines 🙏 I’ll be around to answer any question you might have. I would love to hear your thoughts and feedbacks. Cinexplore journey is just starting and it will evolve according to user needs.
