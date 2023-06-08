Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Chrome Vertical Tabs Extension
Chrome Vertical Tabs Extension

Display and manage tabs vertically in Chrome sidebar.

This extension lets you display and manage tabs vertically in Chrome sidebar, supports light and dark themes and search functionality.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
12
followers
was hunted by
Jackie Han
in Chrome Extensions. Made by
Jackie Han
. Featured on June 9th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Chrome Vertical Tabs Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-