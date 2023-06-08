Products
Home
→
Product
→
Chrome Vertical Tabs Extension
Chrome Vertical Tabs Extension
Display and manage tabs vertically in Chrome sidebar.
This extension lets you display and manage tabs vertically in Chrome sidebar, supports light and dark themes and search functionality.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
by
Chrome Vertical Tabs Extension
About this launch
Chrome Vertical Tabs Extension
Display and manage tabs vertically in Chrome sidebar.
Chrome Vertical Tabs Extension by
Chrome Vertical Tabs Extension
was hunted by
Jackie Han
in
Chrome Extensions
. Made by
Jackie Han
. Featured on June 9th, 2023.
Chrome Vertical Tabs Extension
is not rated yet. This is Chrome Vertical Tabs Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
