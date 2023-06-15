Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Checkit
Checkit

Checkit

Deliver better preventative care

Free Options
Embed
Checkit empowering preventive care teams to enhance healthcare outcomes on a massive scale. The platform's robust features and advanced analytics equip teams to spot, tackle, and avert health concerns early on, optimizing efforts and results.
Launched in
Analytics
Medical
Health
 by
Checkit
Bucket
Ad
From feature launch to customer satisfaction
About this launch
Checkit
CheckitDeliver Better Preventative Care with Checkit
0
reviews
7
followers
Checkit by
Checkit
was hunted by
Vincent Narbot
in Analytics, Medical, Health. Featured on June 16th, 2023.
Checkit
is not rated yet. This is Checkit's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-