Chat2Course
Chat2Course
Create Custom Courses with AI-Powered Personalization
Discover Chat2Course, an AI-powered platform for personalized learning. Craft tailor-made courses, enjoy interactive curriculums, and experience AI-guided instruction. Elevate your learning journey at https://chat2course.com/signin.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Chat2Course
About this launch
Chat2Course
Craft Custom Courses with AI-Powered Personalization
Chat2Course by
Chat2Course
was hunted by
Harith Zahid
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Harith Zahid
. Featured on May 30th, 2023.
Chat2Course
is not rated yet. This is Chat2Course's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
