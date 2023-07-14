Products
Chapterize

Summarize any book, video or blog and get to the key message

Feeling swamped with information every day? Stumbled upon: 📺 a killer YouTube video 📝 a thought-provoking blog post 📚 or a must-read book Want to dive in, but time is not on your side? Chapterize transforms lengthy content into bite-sized summaries.
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Books
 by
About this launch
Chapterize by
was hunted by
Gobie Nanthakumar
in Social Media, Artificial Intelligence, Books. Made by
Gobie Nanthakumar
. Featured on July 15th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Chapterize's first launch.
