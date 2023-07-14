Products
Chapterize
Summarize any book, video or blog and get to the key message
Payment Required
Feeling swamped with information every day? Stumbled upon: 📺 a killer YouTube video 📝 a thought-provoking blog post 📚 or a must-read book Want to dive in, but time is not on your side? Chapterize transforms lengthy content into bite-sized summaries.
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Books
by
Chapterize
About this launch
Chapterize by
Chapterize
was hunted by
Gobie Nanthakumar
in
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
. Made by
Gobie Nanthakumar
. Featured on July 15th, 2023.
Chapterize
is not rated yet. This is Chapterize's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
