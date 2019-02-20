Catch Guide

Guide is a simple feature with a lot of intelligence. Answer questions about yourself, let us know what you’ve got covered, and Guide will build a benefits plan and show you what actions to take next.
Andrew Ambrosino, Founder & CEO, Catch
The financial and insurance system is aging and overly complex, cobbling together products that don’t make sense in modern life. Tax withholding, investment accounts, HSAs, insurance premiums, health marketplaces, and student loans are confusing. It's pretty terrible. We've made Guide to make some progress in solving this problem for people. Guide is a simple feature with a lot of intelligence. Start by answering a few simple questions, let us know what you’ve already got covered, and Guide will let you know how you’re doing and what actions to take next. Tax rate changed? We’ll let you know. Better health insurance option this year? We’ll reach out. New baby? We’ll update everything for you. Guide gets smarter every day. In the coming months we'll be adding dependents and beneficiaries, instant insurance quotes, and the ability to link accounts outside of Catch.
