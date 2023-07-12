Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Cassettine
Cassettine

Cassettine

Elevate your music sharing - make your playlists pop

Payment Required
Embed
Share your music with flair! Craft personalized digital mixtapes that captivate the senses. Add a touch of nostalgia and creativity to your playlists. Every Cassettine creation is a work of art, ready to be shared or gifted with your beloved ones.
Launched in
Music
Spotify
Marketing
 by
Cassettine
UsabilityHub
UsabilityHub
Ad
Easily organize and schedule user interviews
About this launch
Cassettine
CassettineElevate Your Music Sharing: Make Your Playlist Pop!
0
reviews
5
followers
Cassettine by
Cassettine
was hunted by
Fabrizio Soldano
in Music, Spotify, Marketing. Made by
Fabrizio Soldano
and
Mattia Lorenzutti
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Cassettine
is not rated yet. This is Cassettine's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#58
Week rank
#155