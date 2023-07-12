Products
Home
→
Product
→
Cassettine
Cassettine
Elevate your music sharing - make your playlists pop
Share your music with flair! Craft personalized digital mixtapes that captivate the senses. Add a touch of nostalgia and creativity to your playlists. Every Cassettine creation is a work of art, ready to be shared or gifted with your beloved ones.
Launched in
Music
Spotify
Marketing
by
Cassettine
About this launch
Cassettine
Elevate Your Music Sharing: Make Your Playlist Pop!
Cassettine by
Cassettine
was hunted by
Fabrizio Soldano
in
Music
,
Spotify
,
Marketing
. Made by
Fabrizio Soldano
and
Mattia Lorenzutti
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Cassettine
is not rated yet. This is Cassettine's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#58
Week rank
#155
Report