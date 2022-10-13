Products
CarbEngage
Ranked #16 for today
CarbEngage
API for company and product carbon footprint data
API to access carbon footprint data at company- and product-level. Our database has ~1,400 public companies' carbon emissions data. We're making it super easy to embed climate data in software to help companies decarbonize.
Launched in
API
,
Analytics
,
Climate Tech
by
CarbEngage
About this launch
CarbEngage by
CarbEngage
was hunted by
Kelson Reiss
in
API
,
Analytics
,
Climate Tech
. Made by
Kelson Reiss
and
David Kim
. Featured on October 14th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#191
