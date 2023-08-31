Products
Candy for Workspace

Productivity boost for professional service providers.

Candy is productivity addon on Workspace for lawyers. You will have an AI assistant powered by your own knowledge, a document hyperlink manager, and a email templater with no setup by the user. Spend your time on the stuff that matters, let us handle the rest.
Launched in
Productivity
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Your feedback is crucial! Does our tool make you confident enough to recommend it to your attorney? Share your thoughts and help us to transform the slow-paced legal-tech industry. Every voice matters!"

The makers of Candy for Workspace
About this launch
Candy for Workspace by
was hunted by
Alex Shahrestani
in Productivity, Legal, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Alex Shahrestani
. Featured on September 1st, 2023.
