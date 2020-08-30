discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
New in 2.0: - Sensory focused sleep stories, that you will love. - Updated custom made sounds in Focus section to boost your productivity - New B~ASMR tracks composed by artists & music producers. - Brand-new section Safeplace to track your positive emotions based on positive CBT - Implemented solution for smooth restore of your purchases - Reduced file size of Calmind - Complete loading of sounds & images from our server - Fixed bugs - Integration of Safeplace notifications - New onboarding section - Create your personal account and store your Safeplace emotions.
Upvote (1)Share
We are super excited to announce to you, that Calmind 2.0 is live and ready to use! Especially, thank you, Chris, for hunting we really appreciate it! After a long time, we’ve finally launched our mobile (iOS) & web app Calmind, the simplest way to calm you down, focus more, sleep better & more. By combining elements of neuroscience, psychoacoustics, positive CBT, and technology, we’ve created an entirely new kind of treatment that provides physiological and stress-reducing benefits. Calmind is a unique platform with a focus on improving your mental fitness and reducing stress. Every one of us sometimes struggles with insomnia, poor sleep habits, stress, anxiety, depression, and other negative feelings. Calm down with Calmind. 4 main pillars of Calmind: - Experience the mental sensation. With the help of musicians and artists, we’ve combined ASMR triggers with binaural beats, calm tones and created a brand-new experience that we named B~ASMR - Reap the benefits of deep and natural sleep with our sleep recordings. Calmind sensory sleep stories are designed to help you achieve comfort and calm - Focus on things that matter. With combinations of special tracks and binaural beats, we help you to unlock your secret brainpower. - Track your positive emotions. Let’s focus on positive emotions with this positive CBT training & increase our awareness, attention, and memory. ----- We also know good ideas grow when they’re shared. Invite any of your close people to calm your minds and enjoy benefits. So now you know. Come check it out for yourself :) Vladimir, Founder of Calmind.com
UpvoteShare