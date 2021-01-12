  1. Home
Calm Your Mind and HODL

Your mental support during BTC lows and highs.

Market correction? FOMO? Stressed about predictions?
Let it out and calm your mind!
Buying at ATH and enjoying the fall down was never easier. Even if you are in bull run and your head is full of rich dopamines, calm down. Bring back your head to the ground.
Vladimír Krajčovič
Maker
Designer & Ultrarunner.
👋 Vlad here, founder of Calmind. Bitcoin is a hot topic right now and your head probably needs to cool down a bit. So we created a quick relaxation page for all BTC and crypto fans. I know there are more serious problems we need to deal with, but let's enjoy a little fun. Market correction? FOMO? Stressed about predictions? Want to sell? Let it out and calm your mind in 3 minutes with a special bitcoin meditation track and breathing exercise. Buying at ATH and enjoying the fall down was never easier. Even if you are in a bull run and your head is full of rich dopamines, calm down. Bring back your head to the ground. 🧘🏻‍♀️ Probably 2017 TOP buyers understand what I'm trying to say, so: Slow down. Calm down. Don't worry. Don't hurry. Trust the process. ... aand have fun! 😉 PS: Don't forget to share it with your happy/sad crypto friends! 😜
