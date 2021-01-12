Calm Your Mind and HODL

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Vladimír Krajčovič
MakerDesigner & Ultrarunner.
👋 Vlad here, founder of Calmind. Bitcoin is a hot topic right now and your head probably needs to cool down a bit. So we created a quick relaxation page for all BTC and crypto fans. I know there are more serious problems we need to deal with, but let's enjoy a little fun. Market correction? FOMO? Stressed about predictions? Want to sell? Let it out and calm your mind in 3 minutes with a special bitcoin meditation track and breathing exercise. Buying at ATH and enjoying the fall down was never easier. Even if you are in a bull run and your head is full of rich dopamines, calm down. Bring back your head to the ground. 🧘🏻♀️ Probably 2017 TOP buyers understand what I'm trying to say, so: Slow down. Calm down. Don't worry. Don't hurry. Trust the process. ... aand have fun! 😉 PS: Don't forget to share it with your happy/sad crypto friends! 😜
Share