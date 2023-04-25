Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Calculator Air
Calculator Air
Point, Scan & Calculate in a Snap.
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Perform Calculations With AI Math Tutor, effortlessly solve any math problem. Calculator Air - the standard and scientific calculator you need.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Calculator Air
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
Calculator Air
Point, Scan & Calculate in a Snap.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Calculator Air by
Calculator Air
was hunted by
Gabo Oliva
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Gabo Oliva
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
Calculator Air
is not rated yet. This is Calculator Air's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report