CalcMate
CalcMate
calculate numbers, dates, units within notes
Discover CalcMate, the smart notepad and built-in calculator app. It effortlessly solves math within your text, providing instant answers to your calculations. It combines the features of a note-taking app with a simple Excel.
Launched in
Productivity
by
CalcMate: notes calculator
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"If you have any feedback or suggestion please let me know :)"
The makers of CalcMate
About this launch
CalcMate: notes calculator
calculate numbers, dates, units within notes
CalcMate by
CalcMate: notes calculator
was hunted by
Elsayed Hussein
in
Productivity
. Made by
Elsayed Hussein
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
CalcMate: notes calculator
is not rated yet. This is CalcMate: notes calculator's first launch.
