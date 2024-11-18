Subscribe
Home
Product
Cades
Cades
AI text to mobile app in minutes
AI-powered platform that simplifies mobile app development from planning to publishing. You can chat with our AI agent to design screens, write code and publish the mobile app, all from your browser!
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Cades
About this launch
Cades
AI Text to Mobile App in Minutes
Cades by
Cades
in
Manish Singh Bisht
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Raunak Sett
,
Gokul Saravanan
and
Manish Singh Bisht
. Featured on November 23rd, 2024.
Cades
is not rated yet. This is Cades's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
