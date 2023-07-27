Products
C'mon
C'mon
Platform of spontaneous user-created events
Whether you're looking to attend a masterclass, join a group outing, or simply meet new people, C'mon makes it easy to find and participate in events that fit your interests and schedule.
Launched in
Social Network
Event marketing
Community
by
C'mon
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please share your feedbacks about the idea and product, currently MVP phase."
The makers of C'mon
About this launch
C'mon
Platform of spontaneous user-created events
