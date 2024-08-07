Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Bulifier
Bulifier
AI-powered bullet point language / IDE
Visit
Upvote 20
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Bulifier is an innovative open-source project that aims to transform software development by leveraging AI and introducing a new intermediary language based on bullet points. It's designed to bridge the gap between human logic and AI-generated code.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
+1 by
Bulifier
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Bulifier
AI-powered bullet point language / IDE
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
Bulifier by
Bulifier
was hunted by
Ilya Gazman
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Ilya Gazman
. Featured on August 8th, 2024.
Bulifier
is not rated yet. This is Bulifier's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report