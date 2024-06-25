Launches
  3. BudCoder | WordPress Plugin Builder
v0 and CodeSandBox for WordPress

Free Options
Effortless WordPress plugin builder with AI code generation, in-browser WordPress Playground, and version control.It will increase your development speed tenfold. New users get 100 free credits, enough to complete dozens of generations. Try it now.
WordPress
Developer Tools
No-Code
BudCoder
Fireberry
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
CodeSandbox
WordPress Playground
V0.dev
