Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
BudCoder | WordPress Plugin Builder
BudCoder | WordPress Plugin Builder
v0 and CodeSandBox for WordPress
Visit
Upvote 34
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Effortless WordPress plugin builder with AI code generation, in-browser WordPress Playground, and version control.It will increase your development speed tenfold. New users get 100 free credits, enough to complete dozens of generations. Try it now.
Launched in
WordPress
Developer Tools
No-Code
by
BudCoder
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
BudCoder
v0 and CodeSandBox for WordPress
0
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
BudCoder | WordPress Plugin Builder by
BudCoder
was hunted by
EasyChen
in
WordPress
,
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
. Made by
EasyChen
. Featured on June 27th, 2024.
BudCoder
is not rated yet. This is BudCoder's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report