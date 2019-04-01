Create a discord bot without a single line of code. Simply create a bot over at the discord developer portal, paste the key into your dashboard and enable/disable functions to customize your bot.
Hi everyone. I created BotGhost as a way for people to create an all-in-one discord bot without having to learn to code. The app currently has a whole range of functions including moderation (auto moderation and commands), logging, announcements, an economy, the ability to set up custom commands, music streaming, some games, weather forecasting, translation, twitch.tv stream alerts and popular game integrations such as Fortnite/apex legends. Future plans are to streamline the setup process as well as incorporate more popular game apis, and add more functionality to the economy module.
