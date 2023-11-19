Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bookshlf
Bookshlf
Your AI-powered book recommender to learn anything
Why waste time searching when you have this AI-powered Book Recommender? Share your learning interests and embark on a learning journey filled with the finest books recommended just for you.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Books
by
Bookshlf
About this launch
Bookshlf
Your AI-powered book recommender to learn anything
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Bookshlf by
Bookshlf
was hunted by
Squid Nguyen
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
. Made by
Squid Nguyen
. Featured on November 20th, 2023.
Bookshlf
is not rated yet. This is Bookshlf's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
