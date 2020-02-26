Discussion
Oliver Martinez
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! I built Bluer for Facebook power users to give them more tools, privacy, and control for their social media activity needs. Also, Bluer is built from scratch and compiled to native code, unlike other 3rd party Facebook apps out there that just wraps out the web-based Facebook and modify. Please watch the video for a quick overview. :) Features ☆ View and Read Messages Anonymously without being seen ☆ View and Download Stories Anonymously ☆ View Stories that are hidden by your friends ☆ Dark Themed Facebook Experience with Color Scheming Customizations ☆ Send and Reply to Messages with Stickers ☆ Multiple Accounts Support with Easy Switching ☆ Prevent Accidental Likes/Clicks ☆ Beautiful and Intuitive UI ☆ Block Facebook Ads and Sponsored Posts ☆ Saves Data Usage It's FREE! Download here: https://thebluer.app I can't wait for what you all think! Please comment below your questions and concerns!
