Blueland is re-imagining CPG to eliminate single-use plastic packaging. We're starting with proprietary cleaners sold as the Clean Up Kit: 3 Forever Bottles, 3 different nickel-sized tablets. They're 300x lighter, 200x smaller and $2/refill. Fill, drop, clean!
Suzy RyooHunter@suzywillow · Atom Factory & Cross Culture Ventures
I'm so proud to share Blueland on Product Hunt, aptly on Earth Day. Sarah, John and team spent the last year questioning, re-imagining and modernizing CPG products. Millions of bulky plastic bottles of soaps, detergents and cleaners (full of concentrate and water) are shipped and sold all over the world. Are these products not only effective, but sustainable and friendly to the environment? No. Does it have to be this way forever, just because? No. Blueland has reimagined the cleaning product category by removing plastic and water from packaging and formulation. I believe this simple idea can create a powerful movement, inspiring both consumers as well as future social entrepreneurs :) [Disclosure: Cross Culture Ventures is an investor in Blueland]
Francisco Ramos@francisco_ramos · iOS
@suzywillow @spaiji Wow this is an awesome product! Never quite understood why we ship tons of product made mostly of water when a simple tab like this could solve the issue.
