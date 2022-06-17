Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Bloom.io
Bloom.io
How freelancers make money.
Visit
Upvote 2
50% OFF for 12 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Finally, a modern booking & invoicing platform for small businesses. Create beautifully branded invoices in seconds with credit card payments, ACH, and even integrations into Zelle, CashApp, Venmo & Paypal. All invoicing tools are free :)
Launched in
Productivity
,
Freelance
,
Fintech
by
Bloom.io
Follow for updates
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Bloom.io
How freelancers make money.
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Bloom.io by
Bloom.io
was hunted by
Paul Mikhaylenko
in
Productivity
,
Freelance
,
Fintech
. Made by
Paul Mikhaylenko
,
Rkd
and
Vitaliy Rizhkov
. Featured on June 21st, 2022.
Bloom.io
is not rated yet. This is Bloom.io's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#25
Weekly rank
#36
Report