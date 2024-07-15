Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Blokay
Blokay

Blokay

Develop anything in seconds

Free Options
Create dashboards and backoffices in seconds
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
Data Visualization
 +1 by
Blokay
OnDemand
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Tailwind CSS
Next.js
OpenAI Assistants API
About this launch
Blokay
BlokayDevelop Anything in seconds
0
reviews
13
followers
Blokay by
Blokay
was hunted by
Juan David Restrepo
in Developer Tools, GitHub, Data Visualization. Made by
Juan David Restrepo
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
Blokay
is not rated yet. This is Blokay's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-