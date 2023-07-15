Products
Home
→
Product
→
Blitzit
Blitzit
A simple to-do list & timer that gives you superpowers
Visit
Upvote 22
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Blitzit is a simple to-do list and timer with superpowers - literally! Transform your personal productivity by prioritizing what matters, eliminating distractions and getting all your tasks done in unwavering flow state.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Time Tracking
by
Blitzit
About this launch
Blitzit
A simple to-do list & timer that gives you superpowers ⚡
0
reviews
66
followers
Follow for updates
Blitzit by
Blitzit
was hunted by
Omar Farook
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Time Tracking
. Made by
Omar Farook
,
Raunak Hajela
,
Gurkirat Singh
,
Danyo Wallem
,
Manjunath G
,
Vishan Fernando
and
Nicola Vargiu
. Featured on August 14th, 2023.
Blitzit
is not rated yet. This is Blitzit's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report