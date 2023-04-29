Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Bitsyurl
Bitsyurl
One stop for managing your Bookmarks and Short URLs
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Say goodbye to lengthy, clunky URLs and an unmanageable list of bookmarks. Our website offers effortless bookmarking and streamlined URL shortening, all in one convenient location.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Tech
by
Bitsyurl
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Bitsyurl
One stop for managing your Bookmarks and Short URLs
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Bitsyurl by
Bitsyurl
was hunted by
Shantanu Bhosale
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Shantanu Bhosale
and
Sanket Joshi
. Featured on May 1st, 2023.
Bitsyurl
is not rated yet. This is Bitsyurl's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report