$25 billion Atlassian is releasing a new tool help developers release code faster as it takes on GitHub

On Thursday, Atlassian launched a new tool for its code collaboration tool Bitbucket, called Bitbucket Pipes. Bitbucket Pipes is a continuous integration tool, which means it helps developers release code faster and more often. Bitbucket competitors GitHub and GitLab also have similar tools, showing that these three companies are following a greater trend around constantly testing and releasing code.