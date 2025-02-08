Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Bit Flows
Bit Flows
Zapier alternative inside WordPress
Visit
Upvote 67
Tired of limits on workflows and steps? Try Bit Flows, the advanced automation tool like Zapier, built inside WordPress. Create unlimited workflows and integrations, connect any API, and enjoy full data control—all at the most affordable price.
Free Options
Launch tags:
API
•
WordPress
•
Marketing automation
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Bit Flows
Zapier alternative inside WordPress
Follow
67
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Bit Flows by
Bit Flows
was hunted by
Abdul Kaioum
in
API
,
WordPress
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Abdul Kaioum
. Featured on February 18th, 2025.
Bit Flows
is not rated yet. This is Bit Flows's first launch.