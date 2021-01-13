Log In
Binaural Focus

Binaural beat generator for focus and relaxation

Productivity
Meditation
In a distracted world where your attention is pulled in all directions, binaural beats are a great way to find focus. Binaural Focus is a low-distraction site where you configure the beat frequencies and set a timer for a session of intense concentration.
Hey Product Hunt I'm Luke, first time maker here! Over the holidays I made this super simple and free site: Binaural Focus - here's why: The Problem In the past I've used binaural beats a lot to help myself focus while working or studying. The problem was that I found listening to beats on YouTube and Spotify quite distracting due to ads, unnecessary music or the tracks being too short. The Solution I imagined web page where I could set two frequencies, set a timer and hit start to get on with my work. I built exactly that page, keeping it as distraction-free as possible and I hope you find it useful. If you're new to binaural beats and want to give them a try, put on some headphones, head over to binauralfocus.com. If you're looking to focus/study, try two frequencies 15Hz apart. If you're looking to relax/meditate, try two frequencies 5Hz apart. Any questions, let me know! Thanks :)
Crystal Zhang
Huge fan of what you guys are doing
@crystalzhang8 Thanks Crystal, glad you liked it
